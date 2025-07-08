Quantcast
Adopt a pet at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter

Cultural Arts Council Sets Auditions For Two Shows

July 8, 2025 Community Building, Entertainment

Auditions for two Fall programs have been set by the Franklin Township Cultural Arts Council.

Auditions for the Franklin Day Cultural Arts stage have been set for 6-8 p.m. July 20 at the Township Community/Senior Center in the Municipal Complex on DeMott Lane.

Franklin Day is set for September 13 at the Municipal Complex.

Performers looking to showcase their talent can register at franklin.day@ franklinnj.gov, or call (732) 873-2500, ext. 6428.

Registration is required for all auditions. Auditions should be no more than two minutes in length. No bands.

Auditions for the FTCAC Franklin’s Got Talent: Youth Edition are set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 21 at the Community/Senior Center.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. October 24.

All township students aged 8 to 18 are encouraged to audition.

For more information, email Terri Seggio at ftcac@franklinnj.gov.

 

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

 

Your Thoughts

comments

Check Also

Ham Radio Enthusiasts Gather In Township For Field Day Activities

DOT, DOT, DASH, DASH, DOT – Josh Kozlow attempts to contact another Morse Code operator …

Copyright © 2025 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC.
Created with recycled electrons.