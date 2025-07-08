Cultural Arts Council Sets Auditions For Two Shows

Auditions for two Fall programs have been set by the Franklin Township Cultural Arts Council.

Auditions for the Franklin Day Cultural Arts stage have been set for 6-8 p.m. July 20 at the Township Community/Senior Center in the Municipal Complex on DeMott Lane.

Franklin Day is set for September 13 at the Municipal Complex.

Performers looking to showcase their talent can register at franklin.day@ franklinnj.gov, or call (732) 873-2500, ext. 6428.

Registration is required for all auditions. Auditions should be no more than two minutes in length. No bands.

Auditions for the FTCAC Franklin’s Got Talent: Youth Edition are set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 21 at the Community/Senior Center.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. October 24.

All township students aged 8 to 18 are encouraged to audition.

For more information, email Terri Seggio at ftcac@franklinnj.gov.

