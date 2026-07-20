Ed Potosnak Again Named To State ‘Power’ List

Township resident Ed Potosnak has been named to the InsiderNJ.com’s “2026 Insider 100 Policy Makers Power List.”

Potosnak, the acting Commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Protection, was also named to the list in 2025.

The annual list is a showcase of legislators, lobbyists, journalists and others who have a major impact on policy in the state.

Potosnak, who is a former Township Councilman and Board of Education member, said being named to the list was an honor.

“Being named to Insider NJ’s Top 100 Policy Makers list is a true honor, especially alongside so many dedicated colleagues I work with every day,” he said. “I’m grateful for the recognition, and I remain committed to advancing leadership on public health and environmental protection in New Jersey.”

Potosnak ranked number 69 on the list.

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