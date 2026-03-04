Trespasser At Daycare Spurs Lockdown

Police are investigating a March 3 trespassing incident that occurred at a Franklin Boulevard daycare and that triggered shelter-in-place procedures at local schools.

Police responded to the facility at about 10:31 a.m., according to a press release about the incident. The facility had instituted a lockdown after a trespasser entered the building, according to the release.

Police determined that the man left the building before they arrived, the release said.

Police notified the township school district, officials of which initiated shelter-in-place procedures at nearby schools, including at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus, according to a notice put out by the school.

“This means that our students were able to continue with their classes and travel about the building but were not allowed outside during the shelter,” according to the notice.

Detectives were able to identify the individual involved and determined that no threat to the public exists, according to the release.

Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks commended “the rapid and coordinated response of daycare staff who immediately initiated a lockdown and contacted 9-1-1, Franklin Township officers and detectives who responded and investigated the incident, and Board of Education administrators who coordinated with the FTPD to secure area schools,”according to the release.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is urged to call Detective Rosendo Vargas at (732) 873-5533 x 3235.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments