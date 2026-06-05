Franklin Township Educators Lauded At Annual Educator Of The Year Breakfast

Franklin Township Public Schools held its 11th annual Educator of the Year breakfast at the Imperia by Dhaba on June 4, with administrators, board members and parent leaders calling the honored teachers and education service professionals “the best of the best,” and crediting them with an impact on students that lasts a lifetime.

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