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Franklin Township Educators Lauded At Annual Educator Of The Year Breakfast

June 4, 2026 Featured, General News, School Board

TEACHER OF THE YEAR – Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus Teacher of the Year Pat Francis, in red, shares a laugh with school principal Rebekah Solomon and Board of Education members Bill Grippo and Jimmie Parker III during the school district’s annual Educator of the Year Breakfast at the Imperia on June 4.

Franklin Township Public Schools held its 11th annual Educator of the Year breakfast at the Imperia by Dhaba on June 4, with administrators, board members and parent leaders calling the honored teachers and education service professionals “the best of the best,” and crediting them with an impact on students that lasts a lifetime.

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