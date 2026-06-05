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New Schools Superintendent Has Franklin Roots

June 5, 2026 Featured, School Board

IT’S OFFICIAL – Jamil Maroun, center, reacts after the Board of Education voted unanimously to name him the next schools Superintendent.

The Township Board of Education voted June 4 to name a former township resident as the district’s next schools Superintendent.

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