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Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Township Cannabis Businesses Generate More Than $10 Million In Income In First Quarter

June 4, 2026 Business, Business News, Cannabis, Featured

GRAND OPENING – Sensory Dispensary is one of the newer township cannabis businesses. (File photo).

Township cannabis businesses generated more than $10.4 million in sales during the first quarter of 2026, funneling $209,654 in tax revenue into Franklin Township’s general fund — a 35% increase over the same period last year, according to township records.

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