FTPD Police Log: May 10-16, 2026

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction in the area of Easton Ave. The vehicle was found unoccupied in the parking lot of a business. The reporting jurisdiction was notified of the recovery. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Teaneck resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief in the area of JFK Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) broke the window to the victim’s vehicle to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect(s) damaged the victim’s ignition in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The total damage was valued at $800.

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