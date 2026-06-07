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‘One Family, One Fight’ Honors Gun Violence Survivors With Music Festival

June 6, 2026 Community Building, News-pourri

HONORING SURVIVORS – Kim Banks holds an annual House music festival as a way to say thank-you to supporters of her non-profit, One Family, One Fight.

The green around the township Cultural Arts Gazebo was awash in House Music June 6, an expression of thanks and support from a local woman whose son lost his life to gun violence in 2019.

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