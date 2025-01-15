Tractor-Trailer Overturns On Easton Avenue, Snarls Traffic For Hours

A tractor-trailer containing non-hazardous fragrance and aromatherapy ingredients toppled over at John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Easton Avenue January 14, tangling early afternoon traffic for hours.

The unidentified driver of the 2000 Volvo tractor-trailer attempted a left turn from JFK to Easton when the truck fell over at about 1:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

The driver refused medical attention, according to the release.

Police officers, firefighters, Hazmat teams and EMS personnel responded to the accident, according to the release.

Hazmat personnel deemed the material to not be hazardous, the release said.

The Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau is currently investigating the factors that contributed to this crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Robert Meyer at 732-873-5533 extension 3236 or at robert.meyer@franklinnj.gov.

Here are some scenes from the incident:

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate reported live from the scene:

