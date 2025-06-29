Thinai America Sponsors Book Reading At Township Library

READING IS FUN – Board of Education member Bill Grippo reads to students June 28 at the main branch of the Township Library.

About a dozen students gathered in the Township Library’s main branch June 28 for a special reading of a classic book.

The book was “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” by Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, and was read by Board of Education member and former MacAfee Road School principal Bill Grippo.

The reading was sponsored by Thinai America, a nonprofit that has been sponsoring many cultural events in the township over the last several years.

“I love reading books,” Balamurugan Ganesan, Thinai America’s director, told the students. “I personally run a publishing company.”

“So, then I understand the importance of reading books,” he said. “The books are not just for kids, they’re for everybody.”

Grippo said he hopes the students turn reading into a habit.

“There’s nothing more important than reading,” he said.

“This morning I got up at 8 o’clock, and I went to my pool, and I swam for 30 minutes, Grippo said. “Now while I was swimming, I said to myself, ‘what am I doing this for, the water is freezing,’ and then I said to myself, ‘because I formed a good habit.’

“Every day in the summer I swim, I don’t care, unless it’s lightning, I go out and swim for 30 minutes, because it’s good for your heart, right, and I’m saying reading is the same as swimming, if you develop the good habit of reading, you’ll be healthy mentally,” he said.

“This is amazing, that almost a dozen children showed up to start their summer in the birthplace of reading, right, the library,” he said. “If you don’t read, your mind gets soft. I get books and I’m reading a lot, and everybody should do that.”

