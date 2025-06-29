FTPD Police Log: June 8-14, 2025

06/08/2025

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash and observed one of the vehicles heavily damaged. The unknown driver fled prior to the arrival of patrol. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen. No one was injured as a result of the accident. The reporting agency was notified of the recovery.

A business located on Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for a bottle of alcohol valued at $63. The suspect fled in a SUV.

06/09/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Lilac Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s credit card, which was delivered via USPS. The victim never received the card, and it was used to make purchases at several different locations in an outside jurisdiction.

A house of worship located on Cedar Grove Ln. was the victim of a theft and criminal mischief during the evening hours. Four juvenile males stole a golf cart and damaged brick masonry in the process. Three of the juvenile males were located by patrol. They were charged with motor vehicle theft and criminal mischief. One of the males received an additional charge of resisting arrest. The juveniles were processed and released to their guardians

06/10/2025

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of arson during the morning hours. A male was observed on surveillance lighting a piece of paper on fire and throwing it into a trash can causing a smoke condition. The business did not suffer any damage. The suspect has been identified.

A Middlesex resident was the victim of criminal mischief and theft in the area of Green Hill Manor Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole two lug nuts off of the victim’s vehicle and also punctured one of the tires with a screw. The lug nuts were valued at $20 and the damage to the tire was estimated at $100.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A male and female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $172. The female suspect left her purse behind. She has been identified.

A 48-year-old New Brunswick man turned himself in on outstanding warrants out of New Brunswick and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail

06/11/2025

A Branchburg business was the victim of burglary and criminal mischief in the area of Rt. 27. The unknown suspect(s) entered a restricted area which was surrounded by a locked fence and cut several adapters. The damaged property was valued at $3,000. There were no signs of forced entry.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $25. The suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $131.

A 41-year-old Somerset man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

06/12/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal trespass and criminal mischief in the area of Franklin Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) made entry into the victim’s vacant residence. Two windows were found to be broken, and a ladder was moved inside the victim’s basement. Nothing of value was taken from the residence.

A business located on Veronica Ave. was the victim of a theft on 06/02/25. Two unknown suspects were observed by an employee loading metal containers into a white pick-up truck. Once the suspects realized they were detected they fled the area. The stolen containers were valued at $150.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal trespass in the area of Van Wickle Dr. during the afternoon hours. An unknown male entered the victim’s residence through an unlocked front door. The victim confronted the suspect as he stepped into the residence. The suspect stated he was offering “help” and quickly fled in a white Mercedes.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Wisbech Pl. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s umbrella off of his patio. The umbrella was valued at $500.

06/13/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception in 2023. The victim attended an investment conference in Panama where she met suspect, “Luke Allick,” who promised high returns on her investments. The victim gave the suspect $195,000 to invest. The suspect then blocked the victim from all forms of communication. The victim realized she was scammed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 06/12/25 in the area of Cedar Brook Ln. The victim noticed jewelry valued at $1,800 was missing from his jewelry box. A water restoration company was doing work at the victim’s residence during the timeframe of the reported theft. Four employees had access to the victim’s residence.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft at a business located on Somerset St. during the evening hours. The victim left their phone behind on the counter after paying for merchandise. An unknown male was captured on surveillance placing the victim’s cell phone in his pocket and exiting the store. The phone was valued at $750.

06/14/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of DeMott Ln. during the overnight hours. The unknown male suspect stole a sign off of the victim’s lawn. The sign was valued at $100.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $187. The suspect is a frequent shoplifter and has been identified.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Phillips Rd. during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off of the victim’s porch. The contents were valued at $149.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $204.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $345.

