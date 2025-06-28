Updated Status Of Various Street Resurfacing Projects

The following is an update of road work projects in the township.

Newkirk and Evergreen Resurfacing – Concrete work is in progress. Weather permitting milling and paving will begin when concrete work is completed.

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing -All paving completed. Restoration and striping still to be completed.

Rodgers Ave – Paved

Waldorf St – Paved

Hunt Rd -Paved

Continental Rd -Paved

Elmwood St -Paved

Holly St – Paved

Victor St -Paved

Martin St -Paved

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin Concrete work late July early August.

Van Doren Ave

Wexford Way

Martino Dr

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin paving operations in August.

Old Georgetown Rd

Laurel Ave (Township Section)

Stirrup Way

English Lane

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing – Awarded

Halsey St

Mercury St

Beatrice St

Howard Ave

Angel Pl

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Awarded

Sebring Rd

Annapolis St

Lexington Rd

Phillips Rd

Francis St

Link Rd

School Ave

Lewis St

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design

Sterling Rd

Olsen Dr

Stewart Ave

Stockton Ave

Clover Pl

