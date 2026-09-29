Township Woman Named Student Rep To RVCC Foundation

Vedha Priya Shivaraman of Somerset was named a student representative to the foundation for the 2026-27 school year, according to a press release from the school.

A township woman has been named one of two student representatives to the Raritan Valley Community College Foundation.

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