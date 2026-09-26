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School Board Committees Review Charter School Payments, Other issues

September 26, 2026 Board of Education Taxes, School Board, Taxes

The school district paid more than $2 million in charter school tuition in September and received nearly $1.2 million from the state after closing out five construction grant projects dating to 2015, according to committee reports presented to the Board of Education at its September 24 meeting.

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