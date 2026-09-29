School Board Approves $146,000 In Purchases And Service Contracts

The Board of Education approved nearly $146,000 in purchases, service agreements and renewals at its September 24 meeting.

The contracts range from janitorial supplies and payroll software to physical exams for student athletes and classroom technology for two private schools.

The 10-item package totals $146,004.60 for the items that carry a fixed price or a spending cap. A consultant contract billed by the day and an addendum to a state agreement are not included in that figure.

The largest single item is a $45,156.47 quote from ATRA Janitorial Supply Co. for janitorial supplies.

The board also renewed the district’s UKG Ready software, which covers its integration hub, accruals manager and timekeeping functions, for $37,061.12. The renewal runs from Nov. 1, 2026, through Oct. 31, 2027.

A third technology expense is a $22,796.71 quote from Arctiq for a three-year enterprise license for Meraki MR, a line of wireless network equipment.

Two of the items are purchases the district makes on behalf of private schools in the township, using state nonpublic funding administered through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

Cedar Hill Preparatory School will receive three Promethean ActivePanel interactive displays at a cost of $7,710.30, and Yinghua International School will receive four Asus Chromebooks for $1,600.

Both orders come from CDW-G, a government technology supplier. Together, those purchases account for $9,310.30 of the total.

For classroom instruction, the Board approved $12,480 in teacher materials from J Taylor Education supporting the Depth and Complexity Framework, an approach used to push students toward deeper analysis of subject matter.

According to the agenda, the materials complement an $18,000 professional development package from the same framework that the board approved Aug. 27.

Several items cover services for students during the 2026-2027 school year.

Jersey Irish Medical, which does business as AFC Urgent Care, will provide drug screening and physical exams for students at $130 per exam, with total spending capped at $7,200.

Shore O & M will provide orientation and mobility services, which help students who are blind or visually impaired learn to travel safely and independently, under an agreement not to exceed $12,000.

The board also hired Kathleen Damore as a preschool private provider evaluation consultant from Oct. 15, 2026, through May 15, 2027, at a rate of $500 per day.

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