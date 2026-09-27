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Zoning Board Chairman Questions Appropriateness Of Mosque On South Middlebush Road

September 26, 2026 Development, Zoning Board

NEW PLANNER TESTIFIES – Planner Spach Trahan testifies on behalf of the Tawheed Dawah Center’s application to build a mosque on South Middlebush Road. (Screenshot of Zoning Board meeting).

The township Zoning Board of Adjustment chairman said Sept. 25 he is not convinced that a mosque holding prayers five times a day, seven days a week, belongs on a South Middlebush Road property.

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