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School, District Officials Dedicate New FPS Playground

September 16, 2026 Education, School Board, Uncategorized

RIBBON-CUTTING – Board of Education President Dr. Dennis Hopkins cuts the ceremonial ribbon at the new Franklin Park pre-school playground, flanked by (left to right) Board member Clara Wilson and FPS principal Angela Pape.

School and District officials gathered September 15 at Franklin Park School to. formally dedicate the new pre-school playground.

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