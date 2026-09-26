Warriors Stadium Renamed To Honor Coach Rivers

The Board of Education on September 24 approved renaming Franklin High School’s Warrior Stadium as Len Rivers Stadium, honoring the former football coach who led the Warriors to two undefeated state championship seasons in the 1980s.

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