Quantcast

Warriors Stadium Renamed To Honor Coach Rivers

September 26, 2026 Football, High School Sports, School Board, Sports

HONORING A LEGEND – Warriors’ Stadium will carry the name of the football coach who led FHS to state titles in the 1980s.

The Board of Education on September 24 approved renaming Franklin High School’s Warrior Stadium as Len Rivers Stadium, honoring the former football coach who led the Warriors to two undefeated state championship seasons in the 1980s.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

School Board Committees Review Charter School Payments, Other issues

The school district paid more than $2 million in charter school tuition in September and …

Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.