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Township Students Named Semifinalists In Scholarship Program

September 9, 2026 Education

Three students at high schools in the township are among more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 72nd annual National Merit Scholarship Program the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced on September 9.

The semifinalists are Huda Dabaa of Franklin High School and Benjamin Lee and Mahadev Menon of Rutgers Preparatory School, according to a press release from the organization.

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