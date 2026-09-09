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FR&A Sports: Lady Warriors Soccer Falls To West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 4-2

September 9, 2026 Girls' Soccer, High School Sports, Sports

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors got off to a quick start in their September 8 match against West Windsor-Plainsboro South, but could not sustain it in a 4-2 loss.

Sophomore Danielle Chavez put the Lady Warriors on the board less than a minute into the match with a high blooper that went through the hands of South’s goalie.

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