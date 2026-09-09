FR&A Sports: Lady Warriors Soccer Falls To West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 4-2
September 9, 2026
Girls' Soccer, High School Sports, Sports
The Franklin High School Lady Warriors got off to a quick start in their September 8 match against West Windsor-Plainsboro South, but could not sustain it in a 4-2 loss.
Sophomore Danielle Chavez put the Lady Warriors on the board less than a minute into the match with a high blooper that went through the hands of South’s goalie.
Don’t Miss Out!
No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.
But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.
We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.
To subscribe, please click here.
Existing members, please click here.
Check Also
A second-quarter safety proved to be the undoing of the Franklin High School Warriors football …