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Franklin Township Marks 25 Years Since 9-11 Attacks, Questions What Came After

September 9, 2026 Community Building, Featured, General News, Township Council

SOLEMN REMEMBRANCE – Mayor Phil Kramer speaks during the Township’s commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

Township officials and clergy gathered at Franklin Township’s 9-11 Memorial on September 8 for the annual commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, with speaker after speaker using the 25th anniversary to ask whether the unity Americans found in the days after the attacks has been lost.

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