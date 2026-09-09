Franklin Township Marks 25 Years Since 9-11 Attacks, Questions What Came After

Township officials and clergy gathered at Franklin Township’s 9-11 Memorial on September 8 for the annual commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, with speaker after speaker using the 25th anniversary to ask whether the unity Americans found in the days after the attacks has been lost.

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