Council Again Pushed To Drop Flock Cameras; Mayor Says He’s ‘Not Sold’ On Them

Franklin Township residents renewed their call for the Township Council to cancel its contract with surveillance camera vendor Flock Safety during the public comment portion of the council’s Sept. 8 meeting, and Mayor Phil Kramer told them he has not made up his mind about the technology.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.