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Council Again Pushed To Drop Flock Cameras; Mayor Says He’s ‘Not Sold’ On Them

September 9, 2026 Featured, Township Council

ON THE FENCE ON FLOCK – Mayor Phil Kramer said during the September 8 Township Council meeting that he was “not sold” on the Flock Safety cameras in use by the Township.

Franklin Township residents renewed their call for the Township Council to cancel its contract with surveillance camera vendor Flock Safety during the public comment portion of the council’s Sept. 8 meeting, and Mayor Phil Kramer told them he has not made up his mind about the technology.

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