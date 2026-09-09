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Council Honors Lemonade Stand Fundraiser, Marks Ovarian Cancer And Disability Voting Weeks

September 9, 2026 Animal Shelter, General News, Township Council

FUNDRAISER HONORED – Ava Golchha accepts a commendation from Deputy Mayor Alex Kharazi at the September 8 Township Council meeting. Golchha was honored for raising $175 for the Franklin Township Animal Shelter.

The Township Council issued three proclamations and commendations at its Sept. 8 meeting, declaring September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, honoring a young resident who has donated her lemonade stand proceeds to the township animal shelter for three years, and recognizing Disability Voting Rights Week.

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