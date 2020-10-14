Township Residents Recognized As Political Movers & Shakers

Township Councilwoman Crystal Pruitt was named to InsiderNJ’s 2020 Insider 100 Millennials List.

Four Franklin Township residents have been recognized in two lists of statewide political players.

The lists – Insider NJ’s 2020 Insider 100 Policymakers and Insider NJ’s 2020 Insider 100 Millennials – were compiled by InsiderNJ.com, a publication read by state politicos and those interested in state politics.

The Insider 100 Policymakers list looks at those in state politics who are “some of those fine New Jerseyans who have distinguished themselves in the midst of this dreadful scourge,” referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But each year we like to recognize those (mostly) lonely souls actually trying to do something for the state,” InsiderNJ editor Max Pizarro wrote.

Those Franklin residents on the list are:

Franklin Township Police Department Detective Patrick Colligan, who is also president of the NJ State Policeman’s Benevolent Association. Of Colligan, who ranked No. 58, InsiderNJ writes that he is an “in-the-trenches trained expert on public pensions and benefits, and continues to play a lead role in the PBA to prevent Senator (Teresa) Ruiz’s (D-29) police and fire residency requirement bill from getting to the Senate floor.”

Former Township Councilman and state Assemblyman Upendra Chivukula, currently a member of the Board of Public Utilities. Chivukula, ranked No. 63, “combines a rare knowledge base on issues relating to science and technology,” InsiderNJ writes.

Patrick Murray, executive director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, ranked No. 69 on the list. Murray, InsiderNJ writes, “muscled his way into the national bloodstream as one of the leading pollsters in teh country …”

In the Top 100 Millennials list, InsiderNJ sought to highlight “some of the rising minds on the Garden State political scene,” Pizarro wrote. “This list should be seen less as a ‘power list proper’ and more a guide to emerging talents, and some inspirational narratives, making their way in New Jersey politics. There are a great many of them – and many with great promise.”

Appearing on the list of 100 top millennials in state governmental circles is Township Councilwoman Crystal Pruitt (D-At Large), who is also Chief of Staff for state Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker (D-16). Appearing at No. 42 on the list, Pruitt “has been in the spotlight this year with her role as a member of Senator (Loretta) Weinberg’s Workgroup on Sexual Assault, Harassment and Misogyny in NJ Politics,” InsiderNJ wrote.



