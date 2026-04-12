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Group’s Partner On Annual John Clyde Memorial Stream Cleanup

April 12, 2026 Environment, Environmental Commission

THE PEP TALK – Township Environmental Commission member Stan Jaracz speaks to volunteers April 11 at the start of the annual John Clyde Memorial Stream Cleanup at Seeley’s Run.

Armed with grabbers and garbage bags, dozens of volunteers gathered in the morning of April 11 to scour the banks of Seeley’s Run for the annual John Clyde Stream Cleanup.

The event, led by the Franklin Township Environmental Commission, drew a diverse crowd of students, local organizations, and individual residents. Attendees gathered at the rear of Somerset Plaza on Easton Avenue before heading into the rough terrain surrounding the waterway.

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