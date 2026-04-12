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Fallen East Franklin Firefighter Kevin Apuzzio Remembered 20 Years Later

April 12, 2026 Community Building, Featured, General News

REMEMBERING HIS SON – Dr. Joseph Apuzzio remembers his late son, Kevin, at the 20th anniversary memorial of the younger Apuzzio’s line-of-duty death on April 11. Looking on is East Franklin Fire Chief Dan Krushinski.

Two decades have passed since Kevin Apuzzio ran into a burning home to rescue a stranger, but for those gathered April 11 at the East Franklin Volunteer Fire Department’s headquarters, his presence was felt in the wind.

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