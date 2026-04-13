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Historic Season: Franklin Township Baseball League Hits Record Enrollment, Welcomes First Woman President

April 12, 2026 FTBL

NEW PRESIDENT – Danielle Keens, the. new FTBL President, addresses player, coaches, and volunteers during the league’s opening day on April 11.

The Franklin Township Baseball and Softball League opened its 2026 season April 11 with its largest enrollment since 2018, a growing community presence, and a milestone in the league’s history.

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