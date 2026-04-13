District 12 Democratic Primary Candidates Face Off In Forum At FBCLG

The 13 candidates running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives’ 12th District faced off April 11 at a forum held at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens on Route 27.

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