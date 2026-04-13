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District 12 Democratic Primary Candidates Face Off In Forum At FBCLG

April 12, 2026 2026 Election, General News

MAKING HER CASE – Somerset County Commission Director and Franklin resident Shanel Robinson answers a question during the April 11 Congressional District 12 candidates’ forum held at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens.

The 13 candidates running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives’ 12th District faced off April 11 at a forum held at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens on Route 27.

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