FTPD Police Log: March 1-7, 2026
April 7, 2026
Crime, Police Log
03/01/2026
A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of JFK Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motor vehicle and left evidence of broken glass behind in the area of the parking stall. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. The vehicle was later located, unoccupied, in an outside jurisdiction.
A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief in the area of JFK Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) broke a window and the door locking mechanism on the victim’s vehicle. Nothing of value was taken from the vehicle. The damage was valued at $1,700.
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