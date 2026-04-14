Life Story: Lance Haldeman, 56; AT&T Software Developer

Lance Haldeman of Somerset died April 12 at the Center of Hope Hospice, Scotch Plains. He was 56.

Born in Clearfield, Pa., he was formerly of Cunningham, Pa., Worland, WY and Berkeley, West Virginia, before moving to Somerset many years ago.

Mr. Haldeman was a 1992 graduate from Penn State, Harrisburg Campus, earning a Bachelor’s of Mathematics and Science.

Prior to his retirement in 2025, Mr. Haldeman was a software developer for 33 years with AT&T, Bedminster.

Lance enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, working around his house and most of all loved to travel abroad.

Surviving are his children, Lance Haldeman and Stephanie Hanison; two sisters, Deanna and Valerie Haldeman; four uncles, John, David, Dale and George Keith Haldeman, and six aunts, Chris O’Hora, Bonnie Leedy, Donna Cramer, Eda Shepard, Patricia Barger, and Ruth Ann Haldeman.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangement have been entrusted to The Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

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