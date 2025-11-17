Township Resident To Perform In RVCC Staged Readings

A township resident is among 16 Raritan Valley Community College students participating in staged readings of famous playwrights’ works.

Anusha Khan of Somerset will join her fellow Arts & Design department students in reading scenes and monologues written by Neil LaBute, Federico Garcia Lorca, Theresa Rebeck, Deena Ann Rose, John Patrick Shanley, Sam Shepard, Tennessee Williams, and August Wilson.

The performances will be held at 7 p.m. on November 19-21 at the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus.

The performances are free and open to the public.

Directed by Professor of Theatre Dennis Russo, the event will highlight RVCC students and Theatre majors playing roles that were assigned to them after a few weeks of reading through the pieces as a group.

The Workshop concept is an annual production that prioritizes student actors working on stage. No auditions are held, and every student has a quality role that has been chosen for them that best supports their ability. “The Performance Workshop is the one production a year where every student who wants to perform can be an actor,” Russo said in a press release about the performance.

