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Woodbridge Cop Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter Is Former Township BOE Candidate

April 21, 2026 Crime, Crime News, School Board

BOE CANDIDATE – Marco Bruno is shown here in an October 2022 Franklin Reporter & Advocate News Hour appearance, talking about his Board of Education candidacy.

The Woodbridge police sergeant indicted in the shooting death of a bat-wielding man earlier this month is a township resident and a two-time Board of Education candidate.

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