Life Story: Deanna King Natividad, 86; Formerly Of Somerset

Mrs. Deanna King Natividad entered into eternal rest on April 17 at the University Medical Center of Princeton, surrounded by the love of her family. She was 86 years old.

Born in Pola Mindoro in the Philippines to Mariano and Eustacia King, Mrs. Natividad grew up with a deep appreciation for learning and hard work. She completed her early education in her hometown and later earned her degree in Bachelor of Science in Architecture at the University of Santo Tomas. She went on to practice as an architect in the Philippines, a career that reflected her creativity and talents.

After marrying, she and her husband, Rodolfo, made the courageous decision to build a new life in the United States. They settled in Somerset, where they lovingly raised their children. They later moved to Kendall Park and, most recently, Dayton, but the heart of their family remained constant.

Mrs. Natividad had a lengthy career with FedEx and worked in the customer service department for many years. She retired in 2006.

Her faith was the foundation of her life. A devoted Catholic, she prayed with deep sincerity and found strength in her spiritual practices. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Matthias Church in Somerset, then St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Kendall Park, and most recently St. Cecilia Church in Monmouth Junction. She cherished being part of her prayer groups, where she found both community and comfort. Above all, she held a deep devotion to St. Rita, turning to her often and finding reassurance in her intercession throughout her life.

Mrs. Natividad was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Mayette Natividad, and brother, Dr. Mariano King Jr.

She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Rodolfo Natividad, and their children: Gerard Natividad; Roderick Natividad and his wife, Cora; and Marian Kraemer and her husband, Michael. She is also survived by her nephew, Philip King, and her cherished grandchildren: Zoie Elise Natividad, Oliver James Kraemer, and Jameson Michael Kraemer. Her love for her family was unwavering, and her presence will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. April 22 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton St., Somerset.

Funeral services will be held 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 23 at St. Matthias Church, 168 JFK Boulevard, Somerset.

Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. to noon April 23 at Saint Peter’s Cemetery, 500 Somerset Street, New Brunswick.

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