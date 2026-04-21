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Senior Fraud Forum Set By Assemblyman Danielsen’s Office

April 21, 2026 Community Building, State Legislature, Township Council

A Senior Fraud Forum is set for 10 a.m. to noon April 29 at the Franklin Township Municipal Building, 475 DeMott Lane.

The forum is sponsored by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen in collaboration with the Township Council and Mayor.

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