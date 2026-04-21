Senior Fraud Forum Set By Assemblyman Danielsen’s Office

The forum is sponsored by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen in collaboration with the Township Council and Mayor.

A Senior Fraud Forum is set for 10 a.m. to noon April 29 at the Franklin Township Municipal Building, 475 DeMott Lane.

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