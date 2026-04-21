Life Story: Robert A. Brodman, 87; US Navy Veteran

Robert A. Brodman of Somerset passed away peacefully on April 11 at the RWJ Hospital in Somerville. He was 87.

Born on August 13, 1938, and raised in New York City, he lived in West Virginia, Wisconsin and Somerville before settling in Somerset in 1965.

Robert served in the US Navy during the late 1950s. He later enjoyed a long career as a car salesman and manager for Malouf in North Brunswick.

He enjoyed playing golf and for several years took part in annual outings with his friends, retired police officers, throughout central New Jersey. Robert also enjoyed freshwater fishing and riding on his Honda Goldwing motorcycle, including an annual trip to Laconia, NH for the motorcycle rally week. Above all he cherished the time spent with his family.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marie A. Brodman, in 2025, as well as his parents and his granddaughter, Nyssa Brodman.

Robert is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Robert D. Brodman and his wife, Cheryl Wistrom and Keith M. Brodman and his wife Karyn; daughter and son-in-law, Bethany A. Petruzela and her husband Peter; brother, Richard Brodman; sister, Deborah Taylor; grandchildren, Christopher Petruzela (wife, Toni), Samantha Petruzela and Lindsay Brodman, and great-grandson, Justin Brodman-Hornbeck.

Robert was the patriarch of our family, a man of great strength who will be deeply missed.

Private cremation services have been handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

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