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Township Resident Brings Portable Solar Hobby to Environmental Commission

April 20, 2026 Environmental Commission

TALKING SOLAR – Township resident Sterling Clyburn talks to the Environmental Commission about portable solar panels at its April 20 meeting.

Sterling Clyburn has been collecting portable solar panels for 30 years. The Summerfields resident had a chance to talk about his hobby before an attentive audience on April 20.

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