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Franklin Students Play Key Role In RVCC Dance Performances

April 17, 2026 Entertainment, School News

ART IN MOTION – Layla Grier, Nathan Forster, and Michelle Lukach in Hooplah, choreographed by Professor Loretta Fois. (Photo by Marilyn Parente.)

Township residents play a central role in the upcoming presentation of DanceWorks, an evening of student and faculty dance performances, at Raritan Valley Community College on April 30 and May 1.

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