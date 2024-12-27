Township Resident Co-Leads SomCo VoTech Band In Bridgeway Performance

IN CONCERT – SCVTHS students provided holiday entertainment to residents of Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center at Bridgewater. Performers included (left to right) Thripura Arunraj (violin, Bridgewater) Trisha Iyer (violin, Somerset), Bhumija Grandhe (drums, Bridgewater), Christopher Dugan (violin, Branchburg), Suma Pogadanda (flute, Bridgewater), Jade Zhou (flute, Bridgewater), Samanvi Mokkarala (flute, Bridgewater), Margaret Kim (flute, Somerset), Aarika Patel (piano, Skillman), Vaanya Salwan (guitar, Bridgewater), Elie Kuan (cellist, Somerset), and Isabel Piotrowski (cellist, Neshanic Station). Photo: SCVTHS.

A township resident recently helped lead the Somerset Vocational & Technical High School Band Club in a performance at the Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bridgewater.

With co-leader Margaret Kim of Somerset at the helm, the Band Club played a variety of songs for the residents, including many holiday favorites, medleys, and a crowd-pleasing version of the Carol of the Bells, according to a press release about the concert.

Other highlights included a flute quartet performing “Spring,” and “The First Noel,” and a string quintet performing “We Wish you a Merry Christmas,” according to the release.

Bridgeway residents not only enjoyed listening to the music, but also sang along to many of the tunes, including a rousing version of “Jingle Bells,” according to the release.

The Band Club was joined in the visit by Generations of Joy, a club whose purpose is to “create events that promote interactions between students and seniors, in hopes of providing positive experiences for all involved,” according to the release.

The leadership of both clubs, along with faculty advisor Rafael Catalan and the staff at Bridgeway, were instrumental in arranging the event.

Generations of Joy and the Band Club are looking for future opportunities to work together to create experiences that help spread happiness among seniors in the community, according to the release.

