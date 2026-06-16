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Environmental Commission To Advocate For Leaf Blower Restrictions

June 15, 2026 Environment, Environmental Commission

VOTING TO GET ACTIVE – Environmental Commission member Arnold Schmidt, right, charged at the Commission’s June 15 meeting that the Township Council is putting commercial interests over the health of the township’s residents.

The Environmental Commission voted unanimously June 15 to send representatives before the Township Council to advocate for a proposed ordinance restricting the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, after members said a Council member told them the measure was unlikely to advance.

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