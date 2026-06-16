Environmental Commission To Advocate For Leaf Blower Restrictions

The Environmental Commission voted unanimously June 15 to send representatives before the Township Council to advocate for a proposed ordinance restricting the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, after members said a Council member told them the measure was unlikely to advance.

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