Township Receives State Municipal Aid Grant For 2026 New Brunswick Road Work

ROAD WORK GRANT – Work on New Brunswick Road between Willow Road and Cedar Grove Lane – except the bridge over Al’s Creek – is scheduled to begin in the Spring.

The Township will receive more than $300,000 from a state grant program for work on a section of New Brunswick Road.

The $316,190 grant from the municipal aid grant program will be used for road work on New Brunswick Road, from Willow Road to Cedar Grove lane, except for the bridge, Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said.

Replacement of the bridge over Al’s Brook – a Somerset County project – was recently completed after a two-month delay.

Vornlocker said the road work will be done in the Spring of 2026.

Franklin is one of 537 towns from across the state that applied for and received a total of $150 million in municipal aid, according to a press release from the state Department of Transportation.

Project applications were evaluated and rated on their merits by NJDOT staff and reviewed by an independent panel of New Jersey municipal engineers, according to the release.

“Having a safe and efficient transportation system throughout the state means investing in local roads and bridges, as well as State highways,” Governor Phil Murphy said in the release. “Municipal Aid provides the funds for infrastructure projects in our towns and cities that significantly improve the quality of life for New Jersey residents.”

“Once again, NJDOT was able to award funding to every community that applied for a Municipal Aid grant this year,” NJDOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor said in the release. “Governor Murphy’s ongoing commitment to improving New Jersey’s infrastructure is making New Jersey’s roads and bridges safer for all users whether you are driving, walking, or cycling.”

Franklin is one of 19 Somerset County towns receiving a total of $6,016,301 in municipal aid.

Other Somerset County grants ranged from $505,903 to Hillsborough for Farm Road improvements to $146,598 to Far Hills for Campbell Road to Willow Avenue resurfacing.

