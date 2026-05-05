Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School Places In Top 50 In International Robotics Championships

X-Stream advanced through regional competitions before earning qualification for the New Jersey State Championship held at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, according to a press release.

The Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School’s VEX IQ Robotics Team, X-Stream, placed 41st in their division among hundreds of elite teams from across the globe at the recent VEX IQ Robotics World Championships held in St. Louis, Mo.

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