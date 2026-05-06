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Danielsen Hosts Inaugural Health Fair

May 6, 2026 Uncategorized

State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (R-17) is hosting a health fair from 10 a.m. to noon May 15 at the Franklin Township Senior/Community Center, 505 DeMott Lane.

At the inaugural fair, attendees will be able to meet with local healthcare representatives, get vitals and glucose screenings, try massage therapy, and learn about state healthcare programs.

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