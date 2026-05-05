Services For Older Adults Is Topic Of June Public Hearing

The hearing is sponsored by the Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services (OoADS), in partnership with its Aging Advisory Council.

A public hearing on Somerset County provided services and programs for adults aged 60 and older, their caregivers, and residents age 18 and older living with a physical disability is set for 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 10 at the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater, 876 East Main Street.

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