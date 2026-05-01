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AARP-NJ Holds Anti-Scam Seminar At East Franklin Fire House

May 1, 2026 Crime News, General News

HOW TO SPOT A SCAM – Some of the attendees at the AARP-NJ-sponsored seminar on spotting and avoiding frauds and scams in the East Franklin Fire Department’s hall on April 30.

More than 50 older adults gathered April 30 at the East Franklin Fire Department’s community hall on Pinegrove Avenue for a community education event focused on the growing threat of fraud and scams targeting seniors, part of a nationwide push by AARP to put residents on guard against increasingly sophisticated schemes.

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