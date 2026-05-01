AARP-NJ Holds Anti-Scam Seminar At East Franklin Fire House

More than 50 older adults gathered April 30 at the East Franklin Fire Department’s community hall on Pinegrove Avenue for a community education event focused on the growing threat of fraud and scams targeting seniors, part of a nationwide push by AARP to put residents on guard against increasingly sophisticated schemes.

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