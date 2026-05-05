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Life Story: Yimei Wang, 49; Co-Owned Yummy Yummy Restaurant

May 5, 2026 Obituaries

Mrs. Yimei Wang passed away on May 1 at the Complete Care Center in Clark. She was 49 years old.

Born in Fujian, China, Yimei was the beloved daughter of the late Yijing Wang and Guifang Lin. She received her education in Fujian and, at a young age, cared for her parent’s full-time, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to family.

Yimei later immigrated to the United States, settling in Manhattan, New York. While working as a waitress at a local restaurant, she met her beloved husband, Qing Shan Liu. They would go on to marry, and in 2008, they relocated to Somerset. That same year, together they proudly opened their family business, Yummy Yummy, a Chinese restaurant in Somerset. Yimei and Qing co-owned and operated the restaurant for many years.

Yimei found joy in reading and treasured every moment spent with her children. A devoted mother of six, she worked tirelessly to provide for her family and remained deeply involved in their lives.

She is survived by her loving husband, Qing Shan Liu; her five daughters, Joy, Joanna, Josephine, Jacqueline, and Jessie; her son, Jeffray Liu, and her two brothers, Jinfeng Wang and Rofeng Wang.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, perseverance, and selflessness that will be cherished by all who knew her.

A formal visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. May 18 at the Gleason Funeral Home.

A funeral Mass will follow at noon at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Burial and Graveside Committal services will follow mass at St. Peters Cemetery.

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