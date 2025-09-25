Township Provides Road Resurfacing Projects Updates

Here is the latest on the Township’s 2025-26 road resurfacing program.

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin milling operations on or about Oct 2 2025.

Sebring Rd

Annapolis St – THIS STREET HAS BEEN PULLED FROM THE PROJECT. WILL BE ON FOR NEXT YEAR.

Lexington Rd

Phillips Rd – PAVED

Francis St – PAVED

Link Rd

School Ave

Lewis St – PAVED

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing -Martino Dr milling to begin September 29th. – ROAD WILL BE CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC –

Van Doren Ave – PAVED

Wexford Way -PAVED

Martino Dr -Milling to begin September 29th

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED

Old Georgetown Rd – PAVED

Laurel Ave (Township Section) – PAVED

Stirrup Way – PAVED

English Lane- PAVED

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing – Paving Completed

Halsey St – PAVED

Mercury St – PAVED

Beatrice St -PAVED

Howard Ave -PAVED

Angel Pl (damaged section) – PAVED

Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin work October.

Douglas Ave

So Lawrence Ave

Prospect St

Sydney Pl

Rose St

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing – Ready to bid in 2026

Sterling Rd

Olsen Dr

Stewart Ave

Stockton Ave

Clover Pl

