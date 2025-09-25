Quantcast
Township Provides Road Resurfacing Projects Updates

September 24, 2025 Construction, Taxes at Work

Here is the latest on the Township’s 2025-26 road resurfacing program.

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin milling operations on or about Oct 2 2025. 

  • Sebring Rd
  • Annapolis St – THIS STREET HAS BEEN PULLED FROM THE PROJECT. WILL BE ON FOR NEXT YEAR. 
  • Lexington Rd
  • Phillips Rd – PAVED
  • Francis St – PAVED
  • Link Rd
  • School Ave
  • Lewis St – PAVED

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing -Martino Dr milling to begin September 29th. – ROAD WILL BE CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC – 

  • Van Doren Ave – PAVED
  • Wexford Way -PAVED 
  • Martino Dr -Milling to begin September 29th  

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED

  • Old Georgetown Rd –  PAVED
  • Laurel Ave (Township Section) – PAVED
  • Stirrup Way – PAVED 
  • English Lane- PAVED

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing – Paving Completed

  • Halsey St – PAVED
  • Mercury St – PAVED
  • Beatrice St -PAVED
  • Howard Ave -PAVED
  • Angel Pl (damaged section) – PAVED

Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin work October. 

  • Douglas Ave
  • So Lawrence Ave
  • Prospect St
  • Sydney Pl
  • Rose St

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing – Ready to bid in 2026

  • Sterling Rd
  • Olsen Dr
  • Stewart Ave
  • Stockton Ave
  • Clover Pl

 

