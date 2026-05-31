FHS Sports: Warrior Track And Field Makes Mark In Group 4 Championships

Franklin High School Junior Daniel Riga took first place in the shot put in the 2026 NJSIAA Group 4 Championships at the school on May 30, capping off two days of competition among schools from throughout the region.

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