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FHS Sports: Warrior Track And Field Makes Mark In Group 4 Championships

May 31, 2026 High School Sports, Sports, Track and Field

GROUP CHAMPION – Junior Daniel Riga won the NJSIAA Group 4 shot put May 30 at the 2026 Group 4 Championships held at Franklin High School.

Franklin High School Junior Daniel Riga took first place in the shot put in the 2026 NJSIAA Group 4 Championships at the school on May 30, capping off two days of competition among schools from throughout the region.

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