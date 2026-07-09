Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Township Participates In National Declaration Of Independence Reading

July 9, 2026 Community Building, Franklin 250

WHEN IN THE COURSE OF HUMAN EVENTSMayor Phil Kramer reads part of the Declaration of Independence July 8 during the township’s participation in a nationwide event commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration’s first reading.

Twenty township residents took part in a national exercise on July 8: the reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Backpack Drive Sponsored By Assemblyman Danielsen

Backpacks and school supplies for those students in need for the upcoming school year are …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.