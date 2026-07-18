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Township Volunteer Commended By Township Council

July 18, 2026 Community Building, General News, Township Council

VOLUNTEER COMMENDED – Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois (front left) talks about honoree Deborah Myers Davis (front right) during the July 14 Township Council meeting.

A “cherished member” of the township community was honored July 14 by the Township Council.

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