Township Man Killed In Auto Accident

A 20-year-old township man was killed early in the morning of August 8 when his car rear-ended a dump truck in Plainsboro.

Police said that Johnathan Martinez of Somerset was driving an Acura TSX at about 1 a.m. at the intersection of Route 1 South and College Road when his car hit the rear end of a dump truck.

The impact pushed the dump truck into the left lane, police said, where it was struck by a Hyundai Genesis.

Martinez was declared dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The passenger in Martinez’ car sustained serious injuries and was transported to Capital Health Medical Center in Trenton, according to the release.

The drivers of the Hyundai and dump truck sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition, the release said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Officer Dan Titan of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333 or Detective Barnes of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3437.

